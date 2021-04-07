CONNER, Martha
Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Thomas
Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will
be held one hour prior to
service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com, virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral