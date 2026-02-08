Roeser, Connie



Connie Roeser (nee Roberts), a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2026, at the age of 92 in Brookville. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on June 28th, 1933, to the late Kline (Jack) and Edna Roberts. She and her husband Gene moved to Brookville in 1967. She lived a life of kindness and had a deep connection to her family and community. She found immense joy in being a mother and took great pride in raising her two sons, Larry (Debbie) Roeser and Mark (Kathy) Roeser. She enjoyed traveling and eating out. She has been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 58 years. She was also a long-time member of TWIGS. She served as a volunteer at the Brookville High School library under Margaret Porter. She became great friends with fellow volunteers Carol Brunk, Jean Hanshew and Judy Liming who along with Margaret, continued to meet after retirement weekly for lunch for many years. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Eugene (Gene) Roeser and infant daughter, Elaine, along with her sister, Lola Schaffner Kennedy and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Karen Schaffer of Anna. In addition to her sons, she is survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Roberts and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 9 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and interment services will be held in Pearl Cemetery, Sidney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com