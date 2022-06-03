CONRADY, Richard "Rick"



February 12, 1960 - May 3, 2022



Richard (Rick) Conrady, passed away on May 3, 2022, at his residence, at age 62. Rick was originally from Huber Heights, OH, and graduated from Wayne High School in 1978. After graduation he attended Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis, IN, and moved to Belle Center (Indian Lake) where he owned and



operated Rick's Lawn Services. Preceded in death by his



parents Dottie (Miller) and Dick Conrady, both sets of grandparents, and four aunts all of Dayton, OH. He is survived by his children Richard, Jr; Stephen; and Lindsey Conrady of Florida and Ohio. Three grandchildren Naylan, Stephen, and Charlie Conrady, also of Florida and Ohio. He also leaves his sister Anne Louise (Conrady) Tucker and her family, husband Ron and son Daniel Tucker. There is no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held on June 5, at Holy Cross Lithuania Church, 1924 Leo Street, Dayton, OH, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences can be left at his sister's email: atu7232498@aol.com.

