Conwell, Mark W.



Conwell, Mark W. 59, of Springfield, Ohio lost his battle to cancer on Friday, May 24 surrounded by his family. Mark was born on March 3, 1965 to Verieda (Heaton) Conwell Ware and Jack Conwell. Mark loved spending time and making memories with the love of his life Mary. He enjoyed woodworking watching sunsets, and drinking cold Bud Lights. He loved to spend his summers at Indian Lake. He enjoyed making his daily trips to the Machinist and Union Club. His greatest joy in life was his granddaughter, Kenslee and his four legged best friend, Cooper. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Conwell and his brother, Greg Conwell. Survivors include his mother, Verieda (Heaton) Conwell Ware; his life partner, Mary Duckwall; children, his son Dustin Duckwall and girlfriend Mandy; his daughter Brittany and son in law Jordan Heeg; grandchildren Kenslee and Cooper Heeg, Bub, Skylar and Brutus Duckwall; brother and sister in law, Rick and Antoinette Conwell; uncle, Bob Heaton and many nieces, nephews and friends. His memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Visitation will be held three hours prior, beginning at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.



