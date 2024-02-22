Cook, Deborah



Deborah A. Cook, 71, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on July 30, 1952 in Middletown to Robert Edward & Agnes (Grigsby) Reed. Deborah was owner/operator, along with her husband, of Merrill's Body Shop in Lebanon, Ohio for over 20 years. Deborah is survived by her sister, Karen Lewis; her brothers, David (Sharon) Reed and Doug (Ruth) Reed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Cook and her son, Brian Cook. Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com