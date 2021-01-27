COOK, Don



Don Cook, 82, of Fairfield, died January 25, 2021. He was born June 4, 1938. He was the



beloved husband of Margie Cook for 64 years. He retired from the Ford Motor Company, where he worked for 35 years.



Don is survived by his children: Sharon (Mark) Healey, Sandy (Doug) Murphy, Donald (Pam) Cook and David (Tara) Cook. He leaves his sister-in-law,



Betty Jean. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will be 10:30 A.M. until time of service. Pastor Bill Haley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Don's



Memory.

