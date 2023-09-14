Cook, Forrest J. "Penney"



Ms. Forrest J. (Penney) Cook of Dayton, Ohio was born on January 28, 1963 and passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the age of 60. She was a graduate of Roth High School, class of 1981. Penney was predeceased in death by her parents William (Willie) and Edna Henderson and George Wise; her beloved daughter Kianna R. Cook and siblings George Henderson, Wilma Richadson, Rochelle Henderson, Elvis Henderson, Vanessa Henderson and Leonard Wise. She leaves to cherish her memory two sones, Rodney S. Henderson and Jene D. Cook, III; sister, Cindy Spears (Kingsport, TN); two grandchildren, Rodney S. Henderson, Jr and Honesty N. Cook. Along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, many friends and her church family, Greater Allen AME Church. May her light continue to shine as she rest in peace in God's our Father's hands. Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio



