COOK, Hollie

COOK, Jr., Hollie Lee



Hollie Lee Cook, Jr., 60, passed away on February 3, 2023, at VCU Medical Center. He is survived by his life partner, Felecia Barrett Cook, his daughters Shalisa Cook and Ebony Lewis, sons Antwoine Cook, Corey Cook, and Calvin Jackson, 15 grandchildren, brothers Howard Cook, Michael Cook and Adrian Cook, sisters Yvette Cook and Monica Norman and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), located at 801 Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10AM. The homegoing service will begin at 11AM and a repass will immediately follow.

