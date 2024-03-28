Cook, Lori

Cook (Skaggs), Lori E.



Lori E. Cook, 63, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Born on May 5, 1960, in Urbana, Ohio, Lori was the cherished daughter of the late Ronald and June M. (Harmon) Skaggs. She leaves behind a legacy marked by resilience, love, and commitment to sobriety. Lori was a beacon of hope and strength within the AA community, celebrating 37 years of sobriety. Her dedication extended beyond her own journey, as she sponsored many individuals through their own paths to recovery. Lori found joy in simple pleasures. Whether basking in the warmth of the sun, embracing the "pool life," or meticulously tending to her home. She had an eye for fashion and love for shopping. In her loving union with her husband Don, Lori found unwavering support and companionship. Together, they made many memories over the years. Lori's nurturing spirit extended to her four daughters: Shelly Reed, Cristi Stevens, Nikki (Jad) Coy, and Jenni Coleman. Lori's pride and joy were her grandchildren: Christopher Finnegan, Abigail Reed, Cole and Shay Conner, Reef Coy, Lena Coleman, Hannah Rose Hlakva, Cayson, and Jordan Cook. Their laughter and presence filled her heart with true happiness. In addition to her immediate family, Lori leaves behind siblings Elsa (Dewayne) Mynhier, Jeff (Brenda) Skaggs, Wayne Skaggs, Shane (Keshia) Skaggs, and Lonnie Skaggs, along with a host of nieces and nephews. As a devoted "dog mom" to Maggie and Pumpkin, Lori's compassion knew no bounds. Lori was preceded in death by two siblings, Wesley Skaggs and Judy Blackburn, as well as her son-in-law Aaron Coleman. While her physical presence may be gone, her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were privileged to know her. A celebration of Lori's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 3:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Prior to the service, friends and family are invited to pay their respects from 1:00  3:00 pm. A private burial of her urn will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, honoring her final resting place. Lori's memory will continue to inspire and uplift those whose lives she touched with her kindness and grace. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com