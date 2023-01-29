COOKE, Charles M. "Charlie"



Age 74, of Clayton, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born July 17, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Rev. Albert V. Cooke and Constance (nee Mitchell) Cooke. Charles earned his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from Bowling Green State University. He was a research scientist for various contractors in the Materials Lab at WPAFB for over 40 years.



Charles was a life-long, long-suffering Browns fan. He liked traveling, especially to Hawaii. Charles was a collector of novels, comic books, action figures and LPs, and was a notoriously gifted air guitar player.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tony Cooke. Charles is survived by his wife of 50 plus years, Gayle Wiley; his 3 sons: Teman (Susan) Cooke, Kamani (Josephine) Cooke, Kareem (Tina) Cooke; grandchildren: Kamari, KamRon, Kamaron, Annali, Eriselle; along with his sisters, Sharon Cooke and Sheryl Fleming, and their families. He will also be greatly missed by the Wiley family ("The Wiley Dynasty") and a multitude of friends.



Charles was a loving family man, with a warm, kind, gentle manner. He had a way of connecting with people, who found him giving, welcoming, and compassionate. He was a great conversationalist, was very intelligent, and had a mischievous sense of humor. Charles made and kept friends easily, counting many life-long friends from childhood, college and work. His presence made the world a brighter place.



DAWG POUND FOREVER



Memorial services are pending. For service updates and to leave a special message for Charlie's family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com