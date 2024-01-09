Cooley, Joe Charles



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm , Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue. Trotwood, OH 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



