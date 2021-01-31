COON, Darlene Kidd



It is with great sorrow and love that we are announcing the death of Darlene Kidd Coon, who passed away on January 15, 2021, from complications of a stroke and surgery. Darlene was born on November 27, 1931, and would have been 90 years old this year. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Kidd and her fiancé Ron North as well as longtime friends Yvonne Binckley Miraglia and Joyce Rife. Darlene and Barb had a very special mother and daughter relationship, they were best friends and loved each other so very much. Darlene was like a mother to Yvonne. She was a joyful, caring and loving person who had an infectious laugh and loved everyone as well as was loved by everyone she knew. There will not be a formal funeral service. In honor of Darlene, flowers will be delivered to a nearby nursing home to bring a little joy to the residents. She will be laid to rest and find peace with our Lord on



Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Spring Valley Cemetery. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



