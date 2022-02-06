Hamburger icon
COOPER, Brandon

COOPER, Brandon Robert Anthony

Age 35, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2022.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers William Cooper and Robert Scott.

Brandon leaves to cherish his memory dedicated wife Brittney Cheri Cooper; mother Michelle Cooper; grandmother Mary Ann Scott; mother-in-law Michelle Butler and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Pastor Leroy H.

Anthony officiating. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

