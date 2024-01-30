Cooper, Horace L.



Horace L. Cooper of Xenia, age 89, passed away at home on Friday, January 26th, 2024. He was born on February 21st, 1934 in Carter County, Kentucky and was the youngest of 10 children born to Russell and Inez (Cartee) Cooper.



In addition to his parents, Horace was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ardene; siblings: Elwood (Margie); Ervin (Velda); Everett (Wilma); Frank (Doris); Melvin; Hubert; and Herbert (Helen) Cooper; Dorotha (Harold) Jessie and Marie (Roy) Jordan.



Horace is survived by his daughters: Melinda Cooper; and Revonna (David) Smith, all residents of Xenia; granddaughters: Aubrey (Mitch) Frost, Auriel (David) Bohn and Hayley Cooper; and a great granddaughter: Briar Frost; as well as several brother and sister in laws and numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great grandson.



Horace was a retired auto mechanic. His last position prior to retirement was running the Greene County Garage. He enjoyed spending time with his cats, Mittens and Bear, and loved nature and one of his favorite activities was to sit on the porch and watch the ducks, birds and squirrels visit the feeders. The family wishes to thank his caretaker, Becky Randolph, whose amazing care provided safety, security, comfort and greatly improved not only his quantity of life, but his quality of life as well. They also wish to acknowledge his family physician (who treated him like family) for over 30 years, Dr. Helena Duque



His wish was to be buried next to his wife at Byron Cemetery and his life celebrated privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com