Cooper, Lydia Marie



Lydia Marie Cooper passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2025, at her home in Dayton, Ohio. She was born July 1, 1960, in Wilmington, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Paul Jennings Cooper of Waverly, Ohio; husband David Baumann of Stockdale, Texas; and her beloved Shih Tzus Rowdy and Bugsy. She is survived by mother Doris Aileen Tackett Cooper; sisters Julia Lynn, Beverly Jane, and Karen Ann (Colin Flynn) Cooper of Dayton; sister Mary Beth (Ed) McGee of Waverly; niece and nephew Caitlin and Jared McGee; and dear friends Michael Arthur, Justin Neill, Carmen Newman Schneider, Ana Chavez and Victoria Tafoya.



Her path in life was clear early on. She began cutting hair in high school and went on to earn a degree from Nationwide Beauty Academy. Her ability to make anyone look fantastic led to a client roster, first in Dallas and later in Taos, so devoted to her that they would fly her across the country to attend them on special occasions. When she returned to Ohio she re-established her business with a lucky new clientele.



Lydia was so memorable that her family was accustomed to near strangers asking about her years after having met her only once. She will be long remembered for her love of cooking, her fabulous beauty skills, her generosity to her friends and her fashion flair. Few people can wrap an old towel around their head and stride out the door like a queen. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Donations in her memory may be made to the Trevor Project (https://www.thetrevorproject.org/) or the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org/).



