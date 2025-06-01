Cooper, Nina Faye
Nina Faye Cooper, age 86, of Dayton, OH, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025 at her residence. Nina leaves to cherish her memory son, James Cooper Jr.; daughters, Kunita (James) Gear and Rona (Marty) Heath; numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends. No service. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
