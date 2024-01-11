Cooper, Preshious DeShawn



Ms. Preshious DeShawn Cooper, age 51 was the second child born to Gwen Cooper-Martin on April 1, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio. She is the name sake of her late great-grandmother, Preshious D. Taylor. A graduate of Patterson High School, class of 1990. She continued her education, earning a Bachelors and Master's Degree. She resided in Dayton, Ohio for many years and relocated to Dallas, Texas where she was employed by Wells Fargo as a Senior Analyst Software Engineer.



Preshious accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Pastor Odis Shine. She was a dedicated and faithful member, where she served in the Choir and Youth Fellowship.



Special people in her life were her Uncle/Brother, James Daniel Cooper, Charlotte, North Carolina; Her niece/daughter Eboni Cooper, Atlanta, GA; Three special cousins; Sonja Stroud, Chironda Moore and Ciera Jacole Taylor of Birmingham, AL; Two special friends that were like sisters, Tracy Weaver, Savannah, GA and Darlene August, San Antonio Texas. Her Godmother, Flossie Gravely, Dayton, Oh.



Preceded in death by her Grandfather & Grandmother, Paul & Lillie Cooper. She leaves to cherish her memories: Mother, Gwendolyn Cooper-Martin;



God-Mother, Flossie Gravely, Brother, Rev. Paul (Rev. Pam) Cooper, Columbus, Oh; Uncle/Brother, James Cooper, Charlotte, North Carolina; Niece/Daughter, Eboni Cooper, Atlanta, GA. Nephew, Minister Devin Cooper, Columbus, Oh, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral service Saturday 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.



