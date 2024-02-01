Cooper, RaLonda Arnetta



RaLonda Arnetta Cooper (Lon) departed for eternal life on Friday January 26, 2024, in Columbus at Ohio Hospice (OSU Hospital). She was born on December 26, 1984, the 2nd of 3 children to Raymond Earl Cooper I and Camellia Darlene (Reed) Cooper. RaLonda attended Louise Troy Elementary School, Miami Chapel Elementary School and Nettie Lee Roth Middle School. She graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 2003. RaLonda attended Wright State University. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond E. Cooper I, grandmother, Arnetta M. Reed, grandparents (James and Bessie Cooper), grandparents (Donald and Conchita Branch), Aunt Charstine (Cooper) Price, Aunt Rev. Cynthia A (Reed) Amos, Aunt Cecelia L (Reed) Ponder and Aunt Sonya Branch. RaLonda leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Camellia D. (Reed) Branch, dad, Dennis C. Branch, sister, Renee Lene (Cooper) Otiende, brother-in-law, Austin Otiende, brother, Raymond E. Cooper II (fiancé, Stephanie Cugini), step-sister, Sheena Bythewood, Uncle Charles Reed Jr (Veda), Aunt Carletta Reed Beard (Davis), Aunt Rosemary Blake (Jerry), Uncle Charles Cooper (Debra), Uncle Ronald Ponder I, Uncle Leon Amos, and Aunt Kim Harris, niece, Amani Malkia Adhiambo Otiende, nephew, Austin Paul Cooper Otiende Jr, nieces, Tyreana and Tasheanna Bythewood and a host of cousins. RaLonda was known as "Ro" by many friends and her God children. Homegoing service 11 am Friday, February 2, 2024 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



