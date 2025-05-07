Cooper, Raymond Nelson



Raymond Nelson Cooper, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed pediatrician, passed away on May 2, 2025. His life was a story of family, adventure, dedication, and an insatiable curiosity for the world-a narrative woven from family legacy, personal achievement, and boundless exploration.



Raymond spent his early years in New Castle, Indiana, alongside his sister, Della Louise Gregory, returning to New Castle in 1951. It was there that his life took a pivotal turn-he met Sylvia, the woman who would become his lifelong partner for 55 years. Intelligent, kind, and determined, Sylvia was his perfect match. They married in 1958, just before Raymond completed his studies at Indiana University.



Together, they built a family with five children, rich in love and laughter. This family continues to grow with fourteen grandchildren, five great children and more on the way.



He served two years in the Air Force, reaching the rank of Captain. After his service, Raymond and Sylvia settled in Springfield, Ohio, where he co-founded Pediatric Associates of Springfield. Under his visionary leadership, the practice grew to include six physicians. He also served a one-year term as Chief of Staff at Mercy Hospital.



Raymond's passions extended far beyond medicine, finding solace and joy in a variety of hobbies: fishing on quiet mornings, working on his mini farm, and meticulously collecting coins, model trains, and puzzles. He also harbored a deep interest in genealogy, passionately tracing the Cooper lineage back to the original German Kupier brothers who arrived in the United States in the 1680s. He was an avid traveler visiting several countries and all 50 states.



He will be remembered most for his love of family and traditions. He was a humble man that reached great success in both family and business. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by all those that loved him.



Raymond is survived by his five children Kristi Betton (Scott), Tony Cooper (Tracey), Cindy Westfall (Mike), Torie Cooper, J.R. Cooper; fourteen grandchildren Kylie Campbell (Doug), Kenzie Betton, Jenelle Cooper (Aaron), Reed Cooper (Kaylee), Nicole Peters (Sam), Devyn Valdivieso (Alejandro), Trevor Deam (Madi), Cyres Cooper, Maddie Deam, Chance Price (Hannah), Morgan Price (Michael), Matthew Westfall, Peyton Cooper, Piper Cooper; and five great grandchildren and counting.



Special thanks to Miranda, his nurse and friend that helped the family care for dad his last few years.



The family will have a visitation on Monday, May 12th from 5-8:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of his life and career will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home with a burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences or view his memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





