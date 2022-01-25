COOPER, Robert

COOPER, Jr.,



Robert Alexander



Robert Alexander Cooper Jr., 50, of Springfield, OH, walked freely into the loving arms of the Creator on January 21, 2022. He was born December 21, 1971, in Springfield, OH, to Robert Sr. and Brenda K.



(Sanders) Cooper. Rob graduated from North High School in 1991 and later attended Clark State. Rob was a retired truck driver for the Army-Air Force Exchange Service at W.P.A.F.B.



Rob coached Little League Baseball and Enon Pee Wee Football. He was later elected as president of Enon Pee Wee Football and MRGE Youth Basketball. His life motto was, if he could make the difference in the life of one young person for the better, then he had truly lived.



Rob is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Tessa (Hardin) Cooper; five children, Robert III (Jessica) Cooper of Enon, OH, James (Tess) Cooper of Urbana, OH, Gordon A Cooper II of Bidwell, OH, Kimberly (Steven) Miller of Mechanicsburg, OH, and Paul Cooper still at home; nine grandchildren, Robert



"Alex" IV and Mackenzie Cooper, Luke Hampshire, Nikita, Raylynn, James Jr. and Carter Cooper, Arabella and Alexandria Miller; his mother; two sisters, Missy (Chuck) Fultz, Terry Caupp; one brother, Bruce (Kelly) Cooper; one sister-in-law, Rewa Schetter; his mother-in-law, Dorothy (Jim) Bishop; brother-in-law, Brant Bishop; and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his father; grandparents; father-in-law, Paul Hardin; 2 brothers-in-law, Steve Schetter, James Bishop; and special uncle, George Sanders. Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022, from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF &



DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Robert will be Saturday at 10:00AM in the Memorial Home with Rev. John D. MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the ALS foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



