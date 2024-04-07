Copas, Vivian

COPAS (Foley), Vivian



Vivian Marie Copas, age 82, of West Chester, Ohio passed away Tue., Apr. 2, 2024, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born Oct. 9, 1941 in Hamilton, OH, to the late Harold J. & Caroline M. (Mergy) Foley. Survivors include her children: Pete Copas, Jeff (Michelle) Copas, & Caroline (Darel) Davish; grandchildren: Alex, Casey, Cailyn, Daren, Drew, Morgan, Trevor, & Sarah; great grandchildren: Hercules & Kyla; brothers Larry & Frank (Joan), & daughter-in-law Tammy Copas; numerous nieces, nephews, & friends including the Sisters of Notre Dame, Debbie, & Robin. Preceded in death by her son Steve Copas, brother Merle, sister Claire, her dearest friends Rhonda Cheek & Alberta Morris. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1960, Vivian worked most of her life at Foley Radio TV & amp; Electric Company, founded by her father Harold. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking her grandkids to Kings Island, playing games, assembling puzzles, window shopping, watching sports & game shows. Services for Vivan will be private. Inurnment will be at St. Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton www.colliganfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com