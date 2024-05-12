Copeland, Isabelle M.



Isabelle M. Copeland of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence on May 10, 2024. She was the loving wife of Kermit E. Copeland for 73 years before he preceded her in death in 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents William E. Craig and Mary Jane Craig, her 7 siblings and her great-granddaughter Harper Kerlin. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn J. Siebrasse and Marilyn's daughter Jessica Marie Tedrick (Taylor) and by her daughter Michelle J. Kerlin and Michelle's son Tyler (Sarah) Kerlin and their sons Jacob and Luke and Michelle's son Logan Kerlin. Mrs. Copeland was born in St. Louis, Missouri on January 7, 1925 and was a Captain on her high school Girls' Volley Ball Club and a member of the First Aid Club. She met her future husband, Kermit E. Copeland, when she was only 12 years old when she spotted him at a Kroger store. Although she worked outside the home for several years, her priorities and joys in life were always her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking meals for her family and always made enough so that no one went hungry and everyone always had leftovers to take home. She loved to go grocery shopping after diligently checking all the ads for the best deals and the best coupons. She especially enjoyed Christmas time and distributing presents and stockings to the family. Visitation will be for one hour starting at 10:00 on Tuesday May 14, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home located at 5471 Far Hills Avenue in Dayton, Ohio immediately followed by a private family service at the mausoleum where she will be entombed at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens located at 7370 State Route 48 in Springboro, Ohio.



