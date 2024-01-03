Copeland, Rebecca Elaine "Becky"



Age 77 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1946 to her parents, James & Esther Silliman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Dick Silliman. Becky is survived by her son, Landon Copeland; two brothers, Joe and Lesley Silliman; and 4 grandchildren. She loved nature and gardening, and making people happy. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



