COPELAND, Wayne R.

December 9, 1942 - July 20, 2022

Age 79, went to meet his maker July 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 9, 1942, to Earl and Mildred Copeland of Jackson, Ohio. Wayne was married August 4, 1982, to Diana (Beaver) Copeland in Anna, Ohio, the daughter of L. Arthur and Maxine M. (Trout) Beaver. Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana L. Copeland; and sister, Janice (Richard) Smith of Beavercreek, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ohio. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at


www.farmvillefh.com


Funeral Home Information

Farmville Funeral Home

4226 East Church Street

Farmville, NC

27828

https://www.farmvillefh.com

