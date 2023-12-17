Copley, Carlos Ray



COPLEY, Carlos Ray, age 97, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, December 11, 2023 at Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights. Carlos was Owner of Copley's Electronics, served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during WWII and a Charter Member of Huber Heights Church of God since 1962. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Myrtle; and daughter, Colleen McCormick. Carlos is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Karla & Wes Norris, Robin & Jerry VanAuken; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several brothers & sisters; nieces, nephews and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:30 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Huber Heights Church of God Sanctuary Fund in Carlos's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com