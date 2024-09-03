Breaking: Dayton police officer makes Paralympic Games debut in Paris

Coppess, Dorothy

Obituaries
Sept 3, 2024
Coppess (Christian), Dorothy

Dorothy Joan Coppess, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2024 at 1:43 AM.

Services will be held on Thursday September 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio

Funeral Home Information

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

1499 N Broadway

Greenville, OH

45331

