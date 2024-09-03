Coppess, Dorothy

Coppess (Christian), Dorothy
Dorothy Joan Coppess, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday September 1, 2024 at 1:43 AM.
Services will be held on Thursday September 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio
Funeral Home Information
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greenville-oh/zechar-bailey-funeral-home/6945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral