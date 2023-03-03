COPPOCK, Robert

COPPOCK, II, Robert Douglas "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Douglas Coppock II, age 89 of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born April 21,1933, in Piqua, Ohio, the only son to his late father, Robert D. Coppock I and mother, Helen (Schmidtlap) Jacobs. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 55 years, Mary P. (Rice) Coppock. He is survived by his only son, John R. Coppock and daughter-in-law, Scarlett Coppock of Yellow Springs, Ohio; two grandsons, John-Robert "Jay" (Isabella) Coppock of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Logan (Olivia) Coppock of South Charleston, Ohio; and one great-granddaughter, Shiloh River Coppock; two half-sisters, Sandra (Dave) Nichols of Loudon, Tennessee, and Jane Whiteman of Hilliard, Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation and Funeral Service will be at City Church of Fairborn (206 West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Ohio), Friday, March 10, 2023, from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. followed by Committal Service at Byron Cemetery; Pastor Tim Walden officiating. Adkins Funeral Home (Enon, Ohio) is in charge of all funeral arrangements. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers in his name to the City Church of Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adkinsfunerals.com.

