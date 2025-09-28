Cora Yowler

Yowler, Cora M.



Cora M. Yowler, departed this earth into her eternal home in heaven on September 20, 2025 surrounded by her children. She was born December 26, 1940 to the late Clarence and Alberta Riley. Cora was one of 6 siblings, 3 of which are deceased, Beverly, Brenda, and Rita; surviving siblings are Polly Watson and Sue Bennett. She married the love of her life, Arthur L. Yowler on January 8, 1955. Together they had three children, James (Debbie) Yowler, Barb Yowler, and Doug Yowler. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Brian Yowler, Amy Haughey, Crystal Bridges, Ted Yowler, Samantha Rofe, Piercen Yowler, Ethan Yowler, and Trenton Yowler; nine great-grandchildren Austin & Aubrey Yowler, Levi & Emma Haughey, Gabe & Kyla Yowler, Eric, Kenzie & Dimitri Rofe; and one great-great grandchild River. Cora is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Arthur L. Yowler. Cora was a very simple person, her wishes were to be cremated with her ashes placed next to her husband, Arthur. The family will honor her wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





