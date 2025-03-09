Coram, Linda

Coram, Linda Kay

age 78 of Dayton passed away Friday, February 21, 2025. She is survived by her brother, Guy Coram of Albany, OR and sister, Karen Coram of Miamisburg, OH. Linda was a veteran of the US Army. An urn burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com

