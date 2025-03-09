Coram, Linda Kay
age 78 of Dayton passed away Friday, February 21, 2025. She is survived by her brother, Guy Coram of Albany, OR and sister, Karen Coram of Miamisburg, OH. Linda was a veteran of the US Army. An urn burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415