CORBETT, Frances C.

Frances C. Corbett, was born on January 19, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to the union of Floyd and Gertrude (Egler)

Patton. She was their first-born child and only daughter. She was a graduate of Springfield City Schools and retired from Yellow Springs Instrument

Company. She passed away on Friday, June 4th at her home in Xenia. She married Dale

Corbett in May of 1991, and moved from Springfield to Xenia. The two were a happy pair, always joyfully together until Dale passed on September 9, 2021.

Frances leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Gertrude Patton, two loving sons, William Leroy Hill and Michael (Kim) Hill, granddaughter, Yolanda Hill, a great-grandson, Greyson Leroy Hill, her four brothers, Floyd Patton, Howard (Betty) Patton, Robert Patton and Herbert (Marla) Patton, cousin, Dorris Daniel, nieces, Rose Patton, Frances Grigsby, Angela Patton, Shay Grigsby, Kaya Grigsby, Tammy Daniel, Stacy

Whitaker, Nia Daniel, sisters-in-law Sharon Harrison and Robin (Donald) Washington, stepson, Phillip (Anna) Corbett and a host of cousins and close friends. Service will be held at Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the time of service which will be at 11:00 am with Reverend Gary G. Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com

