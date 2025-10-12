Cordelia Hall

Hall, Cordelia J.



age 99 transitioned to be in the presence of the Lord on October 2nd 2025. Survived by beloved Son Leander Buddy Hall (Barbara), loving family and friends. Graveside Service 9AM, Thursday, October 16, 2025 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton. HHRoberts.com



