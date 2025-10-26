Cordena Morris

Morris, Cordena M.



Cordena M. Morris, age 93, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, October 27, 2025 at Seeds of Faith Ministries, 305 Edgewood Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com