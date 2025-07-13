Cordial, Timothy James "T.J."



Cordial, Timothy James "T.J.", 78 of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 in his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 23, 1946 the son of James and Dorothy Marie (Jones) Cordial. He retired in 2003 from skilled trades at Navistar and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Tim was an avid outdoorsman with a love of NASCAR, Hot Rods, and monthly lunch with his high school buddies. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 56 years, Vicki (Conkel); son, Jason (Missy) Cordial; daughter, Mandy (Bradley) Dent; sister, Carla (Roger) French; brother-in-law, Rex (Diane) Conkel; grandchildren, Raegan and Peyton Isaac, Maris and Gehrig Cordial, Taylor (Austin) Fleming, Lexie (Zach) Armstrong, Brooke, Josie and Cole Dent and great grandchildren, Corbin Armstrong, Hadley Fleming and Dax Durham. He was lovingly known to all his grandchildren as Papa. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m.



