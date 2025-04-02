Corle, Patricia

Corle (Shaw), Patricia Ann



age 78, of Beavercreek, passed away March 24, 2025 after a brief illness. Family will receive friends Monday, April 7 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Tuesday, April 8 from 10:00 AM - Noon with funeral services immediately following at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Springfield. Donations can be made is Pat's name to the American Cancer Society and the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center.



