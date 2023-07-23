Cornett, Margaret

Cornett (Disney), Margaret



Margaret Disney Cornett, age 98, passed away at Jamestown Nursing Center on July 19, 2023. She was born in Harlan, KY on August 27, 1924, the daughter of Oscar and Vivian (Marion) Disney. On July 10, 1946, Margaret married Corbin Cornett Sr. and together they had two children. Margaret was a dedicated homemaker and an avid Reds and Bengals fan; who especially loved spending time with her grandkids. She was a wonderful Christian lady who did a lot of positive work for her church including teaching Sunday school. She is survived by her two children, Corbin (Janie) Cornett Jr. and Dale (Janine) Cornett; seven grandchildren, Keith (Angie) Cornett, Joe Cornett, Shanna (Matt) Canaan, Shara Coleman, Riley (Jeff) Nichols, Hilary (Trent) Rappe and Cris (Jessica) Cornett; 15 great grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Emmalee, Ethan, Savannah, Austin, Christian, Jayon, Braylon, Beaux, Jones, Jaxon, Judah, Levi, and Ruby; and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her six siblings; Mildred Perkins, Oscar Disney Jr., Mary Frances Rainey, Doris Creech, Jack Disney, and Lois Irene Disney. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Boise Bible College 8695 Marigold Street, Boise, ID 83704 or Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



