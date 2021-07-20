CORNETT, Pauline D.



89, passed away July 17, 2021. She is the beloved wife of the late James N. Cornett. Devoted mother of Kimberly Eileen Cornett of Fairfield. Member of Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22nd, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Paul Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church, 11565



Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park (Hamilton, OH). Memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 and Pleasant Run Presbyterian Church for building maintenance, 11565 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Online condolences can be made at



