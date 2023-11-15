Cornett, Warren Henry



Age 66 of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1957 in Frenchburg, KY, the son of the late Ronald Samuel and Lois Mae (Jackson) Cornett. Warren is survived by his siblings, David (Shirley) Cornett, Ronald Cornett, Jeffrey Cornett, Rebecca (Jerry) Cornett-Schnetzer, and Elizabeth (Terry) Hair. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Cy (Alicen) Aalaei, Adam (Amanda) Cornett, Samuel Hair, Andrew (Emily) Hair and Veronica (Nate) Simpson, and a great-nephew Jack, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Warren enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed seeing his nieces and nephews and celebrating birthdays and holidays. He loved taking walks, listening to country music and traveling. He will be very missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Woodbine Group Home of Empowering People for the wonderful and compassionate care he received while he lived there. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral