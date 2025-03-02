Corns, William Edwin



William Edwin Corns, 89, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 30th, 1935, in Nipgen, Ohio the son of William and Bernice (Burke) Corns. William for over 20 years at Schaffer Bakery and retired after 24 years from Chrysler. He liked traveling to Amish country and spending time in Tennessee with family. William enjoyed his monthly breakfast with Chrysler retirees. He collected Case knives and Zippo lighters and enjoyed woodworking projects. He will be greatly missed. William is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Corns; daughter: Pamela Brown (Kenny); sisters-in-law, Rita Corns and Bonnie Perkins; special grandson, Jeremy Risner(Emily); two great-grandsons: Mason & Lucas Risner and several nieces, nephews and friends. William is preceded in death by his siblings: Donna Haney & Loren Corns; in-laws: Mel Lemaster (Albert), Melvin Jenkins (Luna), Mary Clark (Cecil), Betty Moore (Bill) and Juanita Detrick (Bill). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, from 12 noon- 1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The celebration of his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





