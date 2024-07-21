Cortner, Craig Allen

CRAIG CORTNER III



Happy 34th Birthday to My First Born Son



Yes, I'm screaming Happy Heavenly 34th Birthday to My First-Born Son!



I can't even begin to tell you how much I miss you, nor how much your children, brothers, and family miss you. You were always the light at every function you showed up to. When we gather till this day, your light still shines because we all are talking about the things you've said, or what you would have said and done in a situation. Your brothers are now standing tall as the head of the family. Your middle brother still stands quiet, strong, and always there. While your youngest brother wants to keep those big shoes of yours still in motion. He told me "Mom you raised 3 warriors" and I must totally agree. Your auntie always told me, I looked at my life as my cup always being half full. How could I not, I have My 3 Sons. The most Incredibly handsome, loving, intelligent men in my life. Though Craig, you're not here in the physical form but your spirit is everywhere. When I say your spirit is everywhere, I mean your pure heart, genuineness, and just the kind person you where overall remain present throughout each one of us daily. Your three children have taken my heart. Therefore, my cup that I considered always half full, is now overflowing. Craig, I miss you and I love you dearly. We will continue praying, missing and loving you always. Rest Easy My Love.



