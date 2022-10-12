CORVIN, Monty Lynn



68, of Springfield, passed away October 10, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 19, 1954, in Springfield, the son of William R. and Eleanor (Hastings) Corvin Sr. Mr. Corvin was a member of the Berea Bible Church, the V. F. W. Post 1031, the K. of P, and the Senior Citizens Center. He enjoyed watching sporting events, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. He also enjoyed sitting on his swing and being outside and spending time with his loving family. Mr. Corvin had been employed at Gordon Foods. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years; Diane (Van Meter) Corvin, two children; Aaron Corvin and Amy (Todd) Greene, four grandchildren; Kara (Jerry) Tom, Jaxon Corvin, Haley Greene and Bryce Greene, two great-grandchildren; Kameron Tom and Marlie Tom, one brother; William R. (Deborah) Corvin Jr., several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog; Griffey. He was preceded in death by a brother; Barry Corvin, a sister; Carolyn Sue Miller and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Tom Wolverton and Bruce Sigmon officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Everyone attending is asked to wear their favorite sports attire. Burial will follow in Newcomers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

