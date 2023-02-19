COTTEN, Derrick

COTTEN, Sr., Derrick



"Skeeter"



Was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 29th, 1953. Derrick laid down his working tools, his building was prepared he went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He became a member of Greater Allen AME Church at a young age. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1971 in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, and was a graduate of Ron West Barber College in 2012. He retired from General Motors and RTA.



He was currently employed by BBA Food Mgmt. Derrick became a Master Mason and member of Unity Lodge #115 on April 25, 1992, he was advanced to Miami Consistory #26 on March 28, 1993, and became a Noble member of the Amer Temple #107 on May 23, 1993. He was also a member of the Gourmet Club and VFW post #5018. He was proceeded in death by his daughter Carmen Renee Fields; his parents, Donald Cotten Sr., Jacqueline Cotten; 2 sisters, Deborah Williams, Ramona Cotten; 2 brothers Donald A. Cotten, Vernon Cotten; and grandson Devin Cotten. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Willa Mae Cotten; 2 sisters, Jacqueline (Tony) Harden, Leslie Cotten; 1 son Derrick (Latonya) Cotten Jr.; 2 daughters, Nikkey Lester and Wilhemina Cotten; 8 grandchildren, Derrick Cotten III, Shayla Cotten, Kenneth Clark, Darrion Gibson, Naomi Cotten, Kylon Cotten, Kamia Clark, Willis Cotten; and 3 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Special grade school friends Bobby Robinson, Paul Morris, Paul Palmer. Visitation 9 am- 11am, Monday, February 20 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton Ohio. Family will receive friends from 10 am-11 am. Funeral Service to begin at 11 am. (Mask Required). Entombment Woodland Cemetery.

