COTTRELL, Belinda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COTTRELL,

Belinda Mari Louise

Born January 18, 1986, in Dayton, Ohio, to Michael

Cottrell and Belinda Turner,

departed this life suddenly

Friday, November 12, 2021.

Belinda graduated from Wayne High School in 2005. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; nephew, Christopher Bowman. She is survived by her children, Christopher Isaiah and Ava Mari Jae Cottrell; parents, Belinda and Michael; sisters, Ebony Ferrell, January (Fred) Fritz;

nephews, Donald and Derrick; nieces, Katrina and YazLynne; a host of special family and friends. Walk-through visitation

9-11 am Tuesday, November 23 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Livestream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment West Memory

Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

