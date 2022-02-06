COTTRELL, Robert Lyman



Quietly passed away on January 31, 2022. He was 89 years old. Raised in Oxford, Ohio, he was the son of William F. and Annice L. Cottrell. He graduated from McGuffey High School in 1950 and Miami University in 1954. He was an active member of Beta Theta Pi and Phi



Beta Kappa as well as other campus organizations. Bob was an Air Force ROTC distinguished graduate, whose active duty career included flying single engine jets. He married his



childhood sweet heart, Nancy Sohngen, in 1954. He began his 31-year career with the Kroger Company as a store manager in Oxford and retired as Vice President of Wholesale Operations. Service to his community was a priority for Bob. He remained active throughout his life with Beta Theta Pi, Miami University and The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, as well as many other organizations. Bob's passions were fly fishing and



gardening, both of which he passed on to his sons. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy S Cottrell. He is survived by three sons: Phil (Jenny) of Carmel, IN, Rob (Louise) of Terrace Park, OH, and Rick (Libby) of Lebanon, OH. He is



also survived by six grandchildren, Rob Cottrell (Emily), Allison Odachowski (Jordan), Abby Cleaver (Justin), Andrew Cottrell (Paige), Lennie Cottrell (Allison) and Drew Cottrell, as well as eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Cottrell (Gretchen) of Boulder City, NV, and sister Colleen



Nelson of Hamilton, OH. On Friday, February 11, 2022, there will be a private burial prior to a celebration of Bob's life at 12:00 pm at The Presbyterian Church, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. A reception will follow the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church, or Hospice of Cincinnati



(hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate)



Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com