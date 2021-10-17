dayton-daily-news logo
COUCH, Janet

Janet Arlene Couch (nee Watkins) – age 83 of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday,

October 13, 2021. Janet was born May 3, 1938, in London, KY, the daughter of Jesse and Violet Watkins (nee Waldroff). She is survived by her children Doug (Kim) Couch, James

(Tracy) Couch and Peggy (Vince) Rizor; grandchildren

Angie (Nick) MacDonald, Matt (Ashley) Couch, Karen Wisnewski, Michele (Mike) Hickerson and great-grandchildren Lily, Leela, Levi, Everett, Hana, Brody, Addy and Ellie; brother James Watkins and sister Carol House-Dunn; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Neil Couch. Janet was a devout Christian wife and mother and a member of Fairfield West Baptist Church. She was a devoted employee and retired from Avon Products in Springdale.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at Fairfield West Baptist Church, 5345 Muskopf Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, 45014 from 11AM until time of service (12:45PM). Pastor Rob Rosenbalm to officiate. Burial to follow at Butler County

Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to VITAS Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family by

visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

