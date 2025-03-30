Coulter, Art



passed away on March 17, 2025, in Englewood, Ohio, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Born on November 1, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, Art lived a life filled with laughter, service, and love. A proud veteran, Art served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, a time which shaped his character and instilled in him a deep sense of duty and commitment. After returning from military service, he went on to dedicate his professional career to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, retiring as a Deputy Sheriff after 26 years, where he was known for his dedication to community safety and his approachable nature. Art's personality was a tapestry woven with humor and kindness. Renowned for his wit, he delighted in telling jokes and was often recognized for his sarcastic, yet gentle, demeanor. Many would remark that he would give you the shirt off his back, a testament to his generous spirit. Art was loved by all who knew him, his warmth and comedic flair leaving a lasting imprint on those fortunate enough to cross his path. Art had a variety of interests that showcased his diverse passions. He was an active member of the F.O.P. Lodge in Cincinnati, a lifelong NRA member, and an enthusiast of ham radio. His love for shopping for antiques and photography revealed his appreciation for history and capturing moments, allowing him to connect with the world around him in unique ways. Art leaves behind his children, John (Mollie) Coulter, Michael Coulter, and Jeanette (Geoffrey) Dawson; his granddaughter, Payton Coulter; his brother-in-law, Jerry (Sherrie) Zbikowski; numerous nieces and nephews, Mary Lewis, Dan Coulter, Rita Keeker, Bill (Christina) Zbikowski, Lauren (Brandon) Hardin, and Katie (Matthew) Andrews, along with several great-nieces and nephews who will carry forward his legacy of love and laughter. Art was preceded in death by his parents, John and Charlotte Coulter; his wife of 32 years, Donna Coulter; his brothers, Donald Coulter and David Coulter; and his sister, Phyllis Hemsher. In remembering Art, we celebrate a man who embodied compassion, humor, and enduring love for his family and friends. His spirit will forever resonate within the hearts of those who had the privilege to know him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's memory to the Miami County Ohio Animal Shelter. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 7, 2025 from 10:30-11:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am. Immediately after, Art will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton with military honors. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com