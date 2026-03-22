Courtney King

King, Courtney Wayne



Courtney Wayne King, age 83, passed away on March 19, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was born in Zoe, Kentucky, the son of Esaw and Lucy (Wilder) King. Courtney enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a lifelong NRA member. Courtney enjoyed hunting trips to Lake Hope, drinking his Ale 8 with a Reese cup, and he adored his grand and great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cora King; sisters, Laura Vires, Nellie Rust, Stella Trent, Christine Taylor, Edith Bryant, Mary King and brothers, Harm King, Henry King.



Courtney is survived by his son, Richard King; two daughters, Judy Moore, Lisa (Fred) King; grandchildren, Brandy (Josh) Osborne, Matt (Jessica) King, Jason (Stephanie) King, Justin King, Nikki (Andy) Hall, Tori, PJ, Gracie, Ashley (Matt) Faulkner, Danny King; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Marie King and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 6:00 PM-8:00 PM on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



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