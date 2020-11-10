COURTNEY, Mildred



"Ruth"



Age 93 of Hamilton passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 13, 1927, the daughter of Robert and Sarah (Kennedy) Courtney. Ruth worked as a presser and dry cleaner for 41 years at Town and Country Dry Cleaning and later West Side Dry Cleaners. She was owner and operator of Ruth's Coney Island. Ms. Courtney worked for 3 C's Catering Service. She played fast pitch softball in a Cincinnati League and was an avid bowler. After she retired she moved to Florida before returning to Hamilton and lived in Bell Towers for the remainder of her life.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mildred's one great-niece, Dana Fellows, from Columbus, OH, would often surprise her with a visit or flowers just to brighten her day. Dana always found the time to call and check on her.



She was preceded in death by her parents; dear friend, Helen Kiefer; three brothers, Robert Courtney Jr, Richard Layne Tolle, and Chris Howard.



Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



