COURTRIGHT, Bobbie



Age 91, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2023. Bobbie was retired from Macy's Cosmetic Department. She also volunteered at Hospice of Dayton, USO Dayton International Airport, and The Miami Valley Literacy Council. She was also a member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Essie; and by her husband, James. She is survived by daughter, Terri (Terry); son, Robert (Anne); sister, Shirley; granddaughter, April; and great grandchildren, Chelsey and Brody; niece, Shari (Scott); as well as numerous relatives and friends. Bobbie's request was that her body be donated to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of Medical Science. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity in her memory. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



