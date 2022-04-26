COUTURE, Joseph "Joe"



Joseph "Joe" Couture, age 78 of Springboro, went home to be with the Lord on April 21st, 2022. He was born December 4, 1943, in Burlington, VT, to Mandoza Couture and Edna Gagner (Houle). Joe is preceded in death by his parents, brother Normand, and three other brothers. He is survived by his wife, Mary Couture (Houghaboom); sons, Brock, Garth, Jerritte, and Ben; daughters, Cathy and Jessica; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Henri and Pierre; sisters Cecile and Theresa; and numerous cousins and friends. Joe graduated from St. Michael's College and was part of both the ski and soccer teams. After moving to Ohio in the '70s, he spent countless hours building and coaching the boys' soccer program at Springboro High School with his friend John Lilly in the 1980s. After years working in the insurance field, he went back to school, earned a certificate in the HVAC trade, and started his own business, Climate Dragon. Services will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, at 9579 Yankee Road Springboro, OH 45066, on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior



Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

