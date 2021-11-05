COWHERD, Jeanne



On November 2, 2021, Jeanne Cowherd (Alice Jean) was



welcomed into the warm embrace of her Lord and



Savior. She was born on January 12, 1940, to Broadus and



Mildred Akin in Green County, KY. Jeanne married her high school sweetheart, David C. Cowherd and celebrated 51 years of marriage before he passed away in 2011. Jeanne



expressed her faith in Christ to everyone she met and loved teaching preschoolers in Sunday School for more than 25 years. She supported her husband David by opening their home to weekly Bible study for more than 20 years. She truly had a heart for mission work and loved to study about



missionaries and their impact for Christ.



Survivors include daughter Karen Cowherd from Bowling Green, Kentucky; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Nathan Crawford from Greensburg, Kentucky; daughter Jill Cowherd from Boise, Idaho; brother Jerry Akin and family from San



Antonio, Texas; brother David Alan Akin and family from Spring, Texas; uncle Joe Tommy Hodges and family from



Largo, Florida; sister-in-law Ann Cowherd and family from Franklin, Kentucky, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, November 8, from 9-11 a.m. at Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg, with



funeral services following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Greensburg Cemetery.

